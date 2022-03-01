Endo loses legal defenses in Tennessee opioid trial

  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) was stripped of its legal defenses in an upcoming trial in Tennessee over the company’s role in the opioid crisis, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
  • The decision taken by Judge Jonathan Lee Young of Tennessee Circuit Court was due to Endo’s (ENDP) failure to submit files to more than a dozen local government entities suing the company over its marketing practices for opioid-based pain killers.
  • The decision issued through a “default judgment’ marked the third time Endo lost its defenses in the opioid trials, Bloomberg said.
  • Endo (ENDP) shares are currently trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on below-average volume despite better-than-expected financials posted by the company for Q4 2021 on Monday after the close.

  • Last month, Endo (ENDP) disclosed that Tennessee state court could issue a default judgment against the company in the opioid trial.

