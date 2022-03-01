Melco Resorts & Entertainment GAAP EPS of -$0.34, revenue of $480.6M
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment press release (NASDAQ:MLCO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.34.
- Revenue of $480.6M (-9.0% Y/Y).
“Lastly, we remain steadfast in our efforts in sustainability with a focus on energy and waste reduction. Our ongoing efficiency measures have accumulated annual savings of 53,579 MWh in Macau alone, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 6,897 households per year. Through Winnow, an artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI)-driven technology in food waste installed in our kitchens and employee dining rooms, we are saving approximately 316.5 tonnes of food waste per year. Our commitment to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative led by the UN Environment Programme and the World Tourism Organization in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has seen us replace single use plastic bottles in guest rooms and restaurants with the NORDAQ water filtration and bottling system. We will gradually eliminate 14.8 million plastic bottles annually in Macau alone. By replacing F&B containers with biodegradable and sustainable alternatives, we can avoid the use and wastage of 9.5 tons of single-use plastic per year.” said Mr. Lawrence Ho Chairman and Chief Executive Officer