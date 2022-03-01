Mawson Infrastructure stock gains on 100 MW hosting co-location deal
Mar. 01, 2022 9:32 AM ETMIGIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) stock climbed 6% after the firm announced a new hosting co-location deal for ~100 MW and associated debt facility with Celsius Mining.
- The deal makes MIGI one of the largest Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining ASIC hosting companies.
- MIGI expects first mining hardware under this deal to be deployed towards the end of Q1 2022.
- MIGI intends to deploy the mining hardware inside its Modular Data Centre technology at its facilities in the U.S.
- In addition to the debt facility, MIGI issued Celsius Mining 3.85M warrants, exercisable for 3.85M in stock at $6.50.
- MIGI expects Bitcoin self-mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2 2022 and reiterated its target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023.