Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones open down as Russia pushes further into Ukraine
Mar. 01, 2022 9:36 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- U.S. stocks drift down as Russia ratchets up its invasion in Ukraine and cease-fire talks aren't expected to resume for a couple of days.
- The Dow Jones falls 0.4%, and the S&P 500 slips 0.3%., and Nasdaq edges down 0.1%. In the S&P 500, Financials are the weakest sector, Real Estate and Energy are the strongest.
- 10-year Treasury yield falls almost 5 basis points to 1.78%. U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 97.13.
- The military actions in Ukraine and the raft of economic sanctions against Russia have investors on edge. In its equity markets positioning model note, Citi analyst headed by Chris Montagu write: "Investors are increasingly net short across most markets... U.S. futures positioning is extended and one-sided short for Nasdaq 100 and increasingly bearish for S&P 500."
- Crude oil jumps 5.2% to $100.66 per barrel, gold rises 1.0% to $1,920 per ounce; wheat futures rise 5.2% to 982.75 cents per bushel.
