Adtalem Global announces $150M in ASR, additional $300M in open market share repurchase program

Mar. 01, 2022 9:36 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Adtalem Global Education (ATGE +5.7%) announced its intent to enter into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $150M of its common stock which will be funded with existing cash.
  • The company also plans to deploy ~$770M of its ~$820M in net proceeds from the pending divestiture of the financial services segment to pay down debt; this will lead to annualized interest expense savings of ~$40M.
  • The financial services divestiture is expected to close in Q3 of FY22 by Mar.31, 2022.
  • Besides the authorized program, the company board has authorized open market share repurchases of up to $300M of its common stock over the next 3 years, which would be funded by existing cash and future free cash flow.
