CME Group to introduce options on Micro Bitcoin, Ether futures

Mar. 01, 2022

Traders At The Chicago Mercantile React To Weekend"s Financial News

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday said it plans to launch options on Micro Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Micro Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures on March 28.
  • The new contracts will be one-tenth of their respective underlying tokens in size and will allow clients to express long- or short-term views with a choice of monthly as well as Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly options expiries.
  • "Our micro-sized options will enable traders of all sizes to efficiently hedge market-moving events with greater precision and flexibility or fine-tune their cryptocurrency market exposure," said Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, CME Group.
  • Looking at crypto price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD +10.2%) surges to $44K in the past 24 hours and ether (ETH-USD +9.0%) flirts with $3K.
  • In Nov. 2021, CME Group added Micro Ether futures to its crypto derivatives offering.
