CME Group to introduce options on Micro Bitcoin, Ether futures
Mar. 01, 2022 9:42 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday said it plans to launch options on Micro Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Micro Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures on March 28.
- The new contracts will be one-tenth of their respective underlying tokens in size and will allow clients to express long- or short-term views with a choice of monthly as well as Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly options expiries.
- "Our micro-sized options will enable traders of all sizes to efficiently hedge market-moving events with greater precision and flexibility or fine-tune their cryptocurrency market exposure," said Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, CME Group.
- Looking at crypto price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD +10.2%) surges to $44K in the past 24 hours and ether (ETH-USD +9.0%) flirts with $3K.
- In Nov. 2021, CME Group added Micro Ether futures to its crypto derivatives offering.