Mar. 01, 2022 9:43 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor12 Comments

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA microchip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) said on Tuesday that the cyber attack it suffered last week exposed some employee credentials and some of the company's proprietary information, according to Reuters.
  • "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," an Nvidia (NVDA) spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
  • A ransomware group known as "Lapsus$" has reportedly claimed responsibility for the leak, with Reuters adding that "Lapsus$" may have information about Nvidia's schematics, drivers, firmware and other data.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell slightly in early trading, down less than 0.5% to $242.80.
  • Last week, it was reported that Nvidia (NVDA) had been hit by a cyber attack that may have impacted the company's email systems and developer tools.
  • However, the company said in a statement to Seeking Alpha that its "business and commercial activities continue[d] uninterrupted."
