Nvidia cyber attack leaked employee credentials, proprietary information
Mar. 01, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia
- Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) said on Tuesday that the cyber attack it suffered last week exposed some employee credentials and some of the company's proprietary information, according to Reuters.
- "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," an Nvidia (NVDA) spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
- A ransomware group known as "Lapsus$" has reportedly claimed responsibility for the leak, with Reuters adding that "Lapsus$" may have information about Nvidia's schematics, drivers, firmware and other data.
- Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell slightly in early trading, down less than 0.5% to $242.80.
- Last week, it was reported that Nvidia (NVDA) had been hit by a cyber attack that may have impacted the company's email systems and developer tools.
- However, the company said in a statement to Seeking Alpha that its "business and commercial activities continue[d] uninterrupted."