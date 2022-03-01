Seer stock falls despite Q4 revenue soaring 813% Y/Y
Mar. 01, 2022 9:46 AM ETSeer, Inc. (SEER)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Seer (SEER -3.0%) stock fell despite Q4 revenues rose 812.5% Y/Y to $3.07M.
- The increase was due to growth in sales of the Proteograph Product Suite, including SP100 instruments, consumable kits and product evaluations in the fourth of quarter of 2021.
- Product-related revenue was $3M, including $1.2M of related party revenue, and grant revenue was $34K.
- Gross profit, inclusive of grant revenue, was $1.4M and gross margin was 47% for Q4.
- Q4 net loss widened to -$19.74M, compared to -$12.94M in Q4 2020.
- Operating expenses increased to $21.31M, compared to $13.38M in Q4 2020. The was driven by increased employee compensation and other related expenses, including stock-based compensation and increased costs related to being a publicly traded company.
- Guidance 2022:
- The company expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $14M to $16M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $14.84M.
- In 2022, Seer also expects to continue to increase investments in its commercial, operations and research and development activities in order to drive long-term growth and value creation.