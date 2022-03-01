Shift4 Payments slides after increased investments hit earnings: Q4 Results
Mar. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is down 8% in early Tuesday trading after the company reported bottom-line miss in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- The result highlighted revenue of $399.4M (+89.4% Y/Y) above consensus by $17.56M. Gross revenue adjusted for the TSYS outage of $400.1M, up 90% Y/Y.
- Quarterly end-to-end payment volume of $13.4B (+97% Y/Y).
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $44M during the quarter, compared to $55.8M in 3Q21. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 30%.
- "However, due to increased investments in new verticals and some one-time expenses, we did come up slightly short in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. We remain highly confident in our ability to deliver over 300bps of margin expansion in 2022," the company statement.
- Adjusted Net Income was $7.2M, down from $21.6M sequentially.
- GAAP Net loss was $13.7M or $0.17 per share. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 missed by $0.10.
- Finaro Acquisition: Shift4 has entered into an agreement to acquire ecommerce payment platform Finaro for $525M in up-front consideration (approximately 62% equity / 38% cash consideration mix), and up to $50M earnout (100% equity).
- Synergies: The transaction is expected contribute ~$15B in 2023 end-to-end payment volume, ~$30M in 2023 adjusted EBITDA.
- The company said it is entering $5B revenue opportunity in European eCommerce market with Finaro
- Closing of the transaction expected at the end of 2022.
- "Finaro acquisition will allow us to follow Starlink demand into Europe; US test transactions have already been completed, with volume cut over beginning in March 2022," said Shift4.
- The company has also announced the acquisition of cryptocurrency fundraising platform for nonprofits- The Giving Block.
- FY 2022 Guidance: End-to-end payment volume to range between $68-$70B (+46% to 50% Y/Y); Gross Revenue to range between $675-$705M; Total Revenue to range between $1.9-$2B vs. consensus of $1.89B; and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $240-$250M.
- Business Update: The company told Q1 2022 end-to-end payment volume recovered after pandemic impacted January; weekly February 2022 volumes have achieved highest levels in our history.