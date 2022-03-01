February PMI Manufacturing below consensus and higher M/M

Mar. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

PMI acronym word on yellow sticker note isolated on white, abbreviation PMI Private Mortgage Insurance, Purchasing Managers Index concept

Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • February PMI Manufacturing Index: 57.3 vs consensus of 57.5 from 55.5 in prior month.
  • Stronger new sales growth spurred manufacturers to increase staffing numbers and boost stocks of purchases
  • Pressure on capacity softened as backlogs rose at the slowest pace in a year as material shortages eased.
  • Although input costs increased at the slowest pace for nine months, selling prices ticked higher at the sharpest rate since last November
  • Increased new order inflows spurred greater optimism among manufacturing firms in February
