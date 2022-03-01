February PMI Manufacturing below consensus and higher M/M
Mar. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- February PMI Manufacturing Index: 57.3 vs consensus of 57.5 from 55.5 in prior month.
- Stronger new sales growth spurred manufacturers to increase staffing numbers and boost stocks of purchases
- Pressure on capacity softened as backlogs rose at the slowest pace in a year as material shortages eased.
- Although input costs increased at the slowest pace for nine months, selling prices ticked higher at the sharpest rate since last November
- Increased new order inflows spurred greater optimism among manufacturing firms in February