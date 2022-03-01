EU set to kick seven banks, including VTB Bank, from SWIFT system - WSJ
Mar. 01, 2022 9:53 AM ETSberbank of Russia (SBRCY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The European Union plans to ban seven banks, including Russia's VTB Bank, from the SWIFT global financial network as the bloc continues to ramp up pressure on the Russian government, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two diplomats involved in the discussions.
- Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY +7.2%) isn't on the list. Some countries, including Baltic states, are urging the EU to delist more banks in coming days, the diplomats told the WSJ. No agreement has been reached on expanding the list yet.
- Other banks included in the list of seven banks are VEB RF, Bank Otkritie, and Bank Rossiva.
