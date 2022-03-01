Wheat futures jumped by the exchange maximum for a second straight day in Chicago, hitting their highest level since April 2008, as traders brace for a long disruption to global supplies following Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Benchmark CBOT soft red winter wheat futures (W_1:COM) rose by the $0.50 limit to $9.84 per bushel, capping a 27% surge since the start of the year, hard red wheat breached the $10 per bushel mark, and milling wheat in Paris neared an all-time high, according to Bloomberg.

Russia and Ukraine combined account for ~30% of world wheat exports (NYSEARCA:WEAT), and the invasion has led to the closure of Ukraine's ports, vessels have been struck by shelling, new grain deals from Russia are on pause, and some banks are limiting commodity trade finance linked to the two countries.

The war likely will drastically impact planting for spring crops like corn, prolonging the impact on supplies; UkrAgroConsult in Kyiv tells Bloomberg that the war has "paralyzed" Ukraine's agricultural chain from cultivation to shipping.

Egypt canceled a second international wheat tender in less than a week, a sign of the growing impact on importers.

Commerzbank analysts said recently that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk" from the Russia-Ukraine war.