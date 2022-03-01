ISM Manufacturing gains more than expected in February

Mar. 01, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Conveyor belt, beer in bottles, brewery factory industrial production line

DedMityay/iStock via Getty Images

  • February ISM Manufacturing Index: 58.6 vs. 58.0 expected and 57.6 prior.
  • Overall, the economy grew for the 21st straight month. Some signs of improvement include an increase in supplier deliveries index and the prices index easing slightly.
  • New orders: 61.7 vs. 57.9
  • Employment: 52.9 vs. 54.5
  • Prices: 75.6 vs. 76.1
  • Inventories: 53.6 vs. 53.2
  • Production: 58.5 vs. 57.8
  • Supplier Deliveries: 66.1 vs. 64.6
  • "The COVID-19 omicron variant remained an impact in February; however, there were signs of relief, with recovery expected in March," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
  • Panel sentiment was optimistic with 12 positive comments for every cautious one.
  • Earlier, February PMI Manufacturing below consensus and higher M/M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.