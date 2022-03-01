ISM Manufacturing gains more than expected in February
Mar. 01, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- February ISM Manufacturing Index: 58.6 vs. 58.0 expected and 57.6 prior.
- Overall, the economy grew for the 21st straight month. Some signs of improvement include an increase in supplier deliveries index and the prices index easing slightly.
- New orders: 61.7 vs. 57.9
- Employment: 52.9 vs. 54.5
- Prices: 75.6 vs. 76.1
- Inventories: 53.6 vs. 53.2
- Production: 58.5 vs. 57.8
- Supplier Deliveries: 66.1 vs. 64.6
- "The COVID-19 omicron variant remained an impact in February; however, there were signs of relief, with recovery expected in March," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- Panel sentiment was optimistic with 12 positive comments for every cautious one.
