Asia Broadband rallies on acquiring high-grade zodiac gold mine project in Mexico

Mar. 01, 2022 10:01 AM ETAsia Broadband, Inc. (AABB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Asia Broadband (OTCPK:AABB +2.3%) signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Zodiac Gold Mine Project in Buen Pais, Mexico.
  • The total purchase price of the property was $700K and the company has the option to acquire two additional Zodiac concessions.
  • Along with the property acquisition is a 150 ton/day capacity processing plant available for lease and expansion.
  • "The Zodiac is an amazing acquisition for the us in terms of its production potential and economic value. Also, it is the third high-grade property now in the AABB mining portfolio," president & CEO Chris Torres commented.
