Large-cap benchmark ETFs attracted the greatest investor inflows for February

Large-scale benchmark exchange traded funds led the financial market with the most significant investor capital inflows for the month of February, as market participants showed dip-buying activity after the massive decline the stock market suffered in January.

Leading the inflow charge were the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). All ETF flow data is per ETF.com.

VOO, with its 237.34B assets under management, attracted $15.28B of new money, leading all ETFs. Meanwhile, its competitor IVV attracted $8.63B.

Both VOO and IVV are virtually the same fund as they both track the performance of the S&P 500. They both come with an expense ratio of 0.03% and are both highly liquid instruments. IVV is the world's second-largest ETF, and VOO is the fourth largest.

Turning to VTV, the fund took in $5.9B for the month of February and was number three in monthly inflows. VTV is a large-cap value-based ETF that is built up of companies that offer investors lower P/E ratios then higher growth funds. VTV's top three holdings include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), weighted at 3.01%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 2.5%, and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), weighted at 2.45%.

QQQ, the market's fifth largest ETF, garnered inflows of $2.58B. QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, came under more pressure in late 2021 and early 2022 than the other fund leaders. The ETF is off 15.4% from its recent record high dating back to Nov. 22. The ETF also briefly touched bear market territory last week, where it was off 22% from its high at one point on Feb. 24.

Year-to-date price action on the above ETFs: VOO -8%, IVV -8%, VTV -2.2%, and QQQ -12.8%.

