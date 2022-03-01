Veoneer gains on report that Qualcomm purchase may not need Chinese approval

Mar. 01, 2022

  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) ticked up 0.5% on a report that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and SSW Partners planned purchase of the company may not need Chinese antitrust approval.
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") hasn't formally told Veoneer/Qualcomm if it needs to notify the agency, according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating around this morning. The companies may decide to close the deal and SAMR may not try to stop them.
  • The transaction received U.S. antitrust approval in November when the HSR waiting period expired with no second request.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM) and SSW Partners announced a definitive deal to acquire Veoneer (VNE) for $4.5B or $37/share in early October. Qualcomm outbid Magna International (NYSE:MGA) for Veoneer after Magna had originally agreed to buy the company.
  • Last month, Veoneer GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.04, revenue of $449M misses by $21.33M.
