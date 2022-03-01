Intercontinental Exchange launches global hardware procurement with Techary
Mar. 01, 2022 10:18 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on Tuesday is launching its global procurement and managed services solution with Techary, a technology solutions provider.
- The new ICE Global Network offering will provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, management and support.
- “Our work with Techary will allow our customers to incorporate hardware and managed services as additional important components of their trading infrastructure,” said Margaret Niche, head of ICE Global Network.
- Techary, which specializes in infrastructure support, has a global network of more than 100 vendors.
