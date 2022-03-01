Toyota U.S. sales fell 11.2% in February

Mar. 01, 2022 10:29 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (TM +0.2%) reports February U.S. sales declined 11.2% Y/Y to 157,827 vehicles vs. -5.1% in January 2022.
  • Toyota division sales slipped 11.9% Y/Y to 142,356 vehicles and Lexus division sales dropped 5.6% Y/Y to 20,231 vehicles.
  • EPV sales dipped 1.7% Y/Y to to 41,002 units, accounted for 25.2% of total TMNA sales vs. 22.8% year ago.
  • SUV sales +3.7%, Sienna -22.4% and Pickup sales -13.2% for the month.
  • Truck sales -2.4% and car sales -29.9% for the month.
  • The company will resume operations at all 14 plants in its home country on Wednesday after halting production due to impacts from a cyberattack against parts supplier Kojima Press Industry Co.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.