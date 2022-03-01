Greif Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GEF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.