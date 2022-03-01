Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has jumped 8.7% in Nasdaq trading after it topped revenue and earnings expectations with its fourth-quarter report.

Revenues grew 9.3% to 33.09 billion yuan, beating consensus on the strength of a boost in its core business.

Operating income fell 39% on a non-GAAP basis, to 4.31 billion yuan. Cost of revenues rose 19% (on higher costs for things including traffic acquisition, bandwidth, cost of goods sold and the new AI business, as well as higher SG&A and R&D expenses).

Net income (non-GAAP) fell 41% to 4.08 billion yuan. EBITDA dropped 33% to 5.76 billion yuan, with EBITDA margin down to 17% from 28%.

Profits topped expectations, however, thanks to a heavy drop in the loss from iQiyi (IQ +34.2%).

Revenue in Baidu core was up 12%, to 26 billion yuan (about $4.08 billion). Online marketing revenue rose 1% to 19.1 billion yuan, while non-online marketing revenue jumped 63% to 6.9 billion on the strength of cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

Revenue at iQiyi (IQ +34.2%), meanwhile, fell 1% year-over-year to 7.4 billion yuan (about $1.16 billion).

"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," says Chief Financial Officer Rong Luo.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion," says CEO Robin Li.

Free cash flow was 477 million (about $75 million); free cash flow excluding iQiyi was 1.6 billion (about $251 million). Liquidity as of Dec.31 was about 190.9 billion yuan (just under $30 billion).

Other Chinese tech stocks are riding somewhat higher in U.S. trading this morning: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) +5.2%; Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) +1.6%; Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) +3.5%; Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) +0.7%; JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +3.4%; Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) +4.6%.

Just a month ago, Seeking Alpha contributor Marel wrote about a Strong Buy position on Baidu, noting that its cash position made up a "mind-boggling" 50% of market capitalization.