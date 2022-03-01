Heron stock falls 21% as Q4 sales remain largely flat Y/Y

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX -21.3%) stock fell following its Q4 results.

Q4 net product sales rose +0.24% Y/Y to $20.66M, which failed to beat analysts' estimates.

Net product sales for ZYNRELEF were $0.8M in Q4. The pain drug became commercially available in the U.S. on July 1.

The approval and successful commercial launch of ZYNRELEF was a game-changing milestone for patients, healthcare providers, and pain management. We are extremely pleased with the very positive feedback from patients and surgeons about the benefits of ZYNRELEF, which has resulted in a high reorder rate," said Heron Chairman and CEO Barry Quart.

Q4 net product sales of CINVANTI were $17.4M, compared to $20.3M in Q4 2020. SUSTOL generated sales of $2.5M, compared to $0.3M in Q4 2020.

Net loss decreased to -$54.65M, compared to -$62.28M in Q4 2020.

Total operating expenses declined to $74.19M, compared to $81.90M in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $157.6M, compared to $208.5M as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Outlook:

"With our new broader label for ZYNRELEF and the recent rapid decline of COVID, we expect to significantly expand ZYNRELEF's commercial footprint this year," added Quart. "In oncology care, our CINV portfolio has stabilized and is poised for sales growth in 2022."