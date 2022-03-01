Viatris (VTRS -7.4%) continues to trade lower in morning hours on Tuesday as several Wall Street firms issued downgrades on the generics drugmaker following its Q4 2021 results yesterday.

While the quarterly financials did not meet the consensus, the highlight of the day was the announcement of a multi-billion-dollar deal with India-based Biocon Biologics to sell the company’s biosimilar assets.

Despite up to $1B stock buyback program newly authorized by its board, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) went on to lose more than a fifth as investors reacted to the divestment.

However, the analysts at Bank of America and Raymond James have mainly focused on the company’s outlook in their downgrades.

Despite the planned divestment, there appears to be no clarity on the company’s growth outlook and strategy for capital allocation, BofA analysts led by Jason M. Gerberry wrote as they downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy. The price target slashed to $13 from $21 per share implies a premium of ~18% to the last close.

Citing Viatris’ lack of track record in M&A, the analysts question if the management can redeploy the proceeds of divestitures to areas of priority.

The team calls, Viatris (VTRS) “a company embroiled in a multi-year transition phase,” whose upside depends on valuations achieved from divestitures, and the bull case needs investors to take a long-term view on management’s ability to effectively redeploy the proceeds.

Meanwhile, in its downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform, Raymond James analysts led by Elliot Wilbur argue that the company’s EBITDA forecast for 2022 was below expectations.

The improved capital allocation strategy, including the buyback, could generate “some short-term recovery” after the selloff, the analysts noted, adding: “Our view remains that the story will never “work” absent positive EBITDA growth.”

Read: Just after the deal, BofA, as well as Seeking Alpha contributor, Deep Value Idea issued positive views on the Biocon deal.