SPAC Supernova shareholders approve merger with quantum computing firm Rigetti

SPAC Supernova Partners Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SNII) said its shareholders have approved a proposed merger with quantum computing firm Rigetti Holdings.

Under the deal, Rigetti will receive $261.8M in gross proceeds, including $147.5M in committed PIPE financing. Rigetti plans to use the funds to continue development of its quantum processors and expand its operations.

The merger is expected to close on March 2, after which the company will be called Rigetti Computing. Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol RGTI on March 2.

Supernova and Rigetti announced in October that they planned to merge in a deal that valued Rigetti at a pro forma equity value of approximately $1.5B.