Amyris sees consumer revenue growing 150% this year
Mar. 01, 2022 10:48 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expecting a very bullish 2022, so much so that its newly issued financial guidance calls for a 150% increase in consumer revenue year over year.
- The company made the announcement as part of its Q4 2021 results Tuesday morning, in which it beat on the top line but missed on the bottom line.
- In the quarter, Amyris (AMRS) swung to a net gain of ~$36.8M from a net loss of ~$109.3M in the prior-year period.
- Revenue, however, declined ~19% year over year to ~$64.8M.
- Total costs and operating expenses increased 134% to $193.6M.
- Amyris ended the year with $483M in cash.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor In the Ruff Research calls Amyris (AMRS) a strong buy.