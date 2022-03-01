Amyris sees consumer revenue growing 150% this year

Mar. 01, 2022 10:48 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expecting a very bullish 2022, so much so that its newly issued financial guidance calls for a 150% increase in consumer revenue year over year.
  • The company made the announcement as part of its Q4 2021 results Tuesday morning, in which it beat on the top line but missed on the bottom line.
  • In the quarter, Amyris (AMRS) swung to a net gain of ~$36.8M from a net loss of ~$109.3M in the prior-year period.
  • Revenue, however, declined ~19% year over year to ~$64.8M.
  • Total costs and operating expenses increased 134% to $193.6M.
  • Amyris ended the year with $483M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor In the Ruff Research calls Amyris (AMRS) a strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.