Veritiv jumps 24% after margin improves, earnings guidance: Q4 Results
Mar. 01, 2022 10:48 AM ETVeritiv Corporation (VRTV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) is up 24% in early Tuesday trading after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.86B (+13.4% Y/Y), taking full-year sales to $6.9B (+8% Y/Y).
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $115.9M an increase of 87.8% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2%, up 240bps Y/Y.
- "Efficient pass through of market price increases and above-market volume drove our third consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Our global sourcing capabilities and internally-managed supply chain were key differentiators in a market that continued to be impacted by constrained supply and logistics challenges," said CEO Sal Abbate.
- Net income for the quarter was $56.9M; GAAP EPS of $3.67. Full year's GAAP EPS stood at $9.01.
- Net leverage ratio of 1.1x.
- Q4 net cash provided by operating activities was $63.1M and free cash flow was $56.8M.
- The company has also received Board's approval to repurchase up to $200M of its shares under the buyback program.
- Guidance FY 2022: The company expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $210 to $250 million; GAAP EPS to be in the range of $13.50 to $16.25.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $395 to $435 million; margins to remain at prior year levels
- Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $235 million and $200 million, respectively.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $35 million.
- The company said it expects supplier-driven price increases to continue during the first half of 2022.
