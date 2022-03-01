U.S. crude oil futures top $100/bbl, hitting its highest level since July 2014, as Russia bears down on Ukraine's capital.

April WTI (CL1:COM) +7.9% to $103.27/bbl, while May Brent (CO1:COM) +7.4% to $105.26/bbl, also hitting levels not seen since 2014; ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO, BNO

Among noteworthy oil and gas gainers: OXY +8.5%, APA +4.7%, CVX +3.9%, MRO +3.3%, XOM +1.7%.

The U.S. and other major consuming nations reportedly will release 60M barrels of strategic reserves, but crude futures have not been affected, as the release would be equivalent to less than six days of Russian production.

"Current oil price differentials are reflecting a clear unwillingness to take Russian crude," J.P. Morgan says, as "Key European financiers to commodity trade houses have already begun curbing financing for commodities trades, and Chinese banks are also pulling back."

Events in Ukraine have introduced a "risk premium in oil prices that is likely to remain in coming months," Morgan Stanley raised its near-term oil price forecasts, now seeing Brent averaging $110/bbl in Q2, up from a prior forecast of $100, with a bull case of $125/bbl.

Saying up to 4M barrels of demand destruction would be needed to offset the loss of Russian exports, Goldman Sachs earlier raised its one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115/bbl from $95.