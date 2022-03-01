Blackstone's Schwarzman reaps $1.1B in compensation, dividends for 2021

Mar. 01, 2022

Bloomberg Global Business Forum Held In New York

John Moore/Getty Images News

  • Blackstone (BX -1.4%) Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman pulled in $1.1B in dividends and compensation in 2021, a sign of the private equity firm's massive presence on Wall Street, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing regulatory filings.
  • Most of the amount came in the form of dividends, amounting to $941.6M last year, on his 19% stake in the company. For compensation, he received $160.3M, comprised of his base salary of $350K with the rest tied to investment performance.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock also outperformed rival PE firms KKR (NYSE:KKR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) as seen in this chart.
  • In comparing profitability, Blackstone's (BX) cash from operations of $3.99B dwarfs that of its rivals as seen in the table below. In other metrics, revenue per employee of $5.84M exceeded those of KKR, APO, CG, and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). It also topped its rivals in return on assets. Return on equity of 68.19% was exceeded by Carlye's (CG) 70.52%.
  • Last year, Goldman's (NYSE:GS) David Solomon received $35M in 2021 compensation
