Vroom (VRM -40.5%) slumped to a new all-time low after the auto retailer missed consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Analyst said Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) appears to be struggling with macro headwinds as well as inventory management and pointed to the weak GPPU (gross profit per unit) mark during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Vroom (VRM) said it expects the GPPU mark to improve this year.

CFO Robert Krakowiak: "For 2022, we expect a further increase in ecommerce GPPU and continued leverage of our SG&A spend as we begin to capture the benefits of captive financing and sharpen our focus on incremental unit economics throughout our business."

Shares of Vroom (VRM) traded as low as $3.61 earlier in Tuesday's session.

Short interest on Vroom (VRM) stands at 17.80% of total float, which could add to the volatility.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Vroom (VRM) has been flashing Sell since August.

