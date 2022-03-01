International Game Technology trades down despite strong Q4 performance and stable outlook

Blurred defocused background of roulette at casino saloon - Gambling concept with unfocused game room with video poker slot machines and multicolored blurry lights

ViewApart/iStock via Getty Images

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) reported Q4 revenue growth of 19% to $1B led by 45% growth in Global Gaming revenue, 9% and 27% increase in global lottery revenue and digital & betting revenue respectively.
  • Operating income almost doubled to $186M from $96M in year ago quarter; net income stood at $55M compared to a net loss of $220M led by higher profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses.
  • Adj. EBITDA was higher by 31% to $387M.
  • Cash from operations of $396M, up 58% from $251M in the prior-year period; free cash flow of $326M, up from $201M.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, total liquidity stood at $2.3B, unrestricted cash of $591M and $1.7B in additional borrowing capacity.
  • Led by a improved leverage of 3.5x a year ahead of schedule through net debt reduction by $1.4B, the company reinstated quarterly cash dividend of $0.20/share during the quarter; reported $40M+ in share repurchases.
  • The company reaffirmed its outlook for FY22 wherein the 2021 revenue mix is seen consisting of global lottery (69%), global gaming (27%) and digital and betting (4%).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.