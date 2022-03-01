International Game Technology trades down despite strong Q4 performance and stable outlook
Mar. 01, 2022 11:12 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) reported Q4 revenue growth of 19% to $1B led by 45% growth in Global Gaming revenue, 9% and 27% increase in global lottery revenue and digital & betting revenue respectively.
- Operating income almost doubled to $186M from $96M in year ago quarter; net income stood at $55M compared to a net loss of $220M led by higher profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses.
- Adj. EBITDA was higher by 31% to $387M.
- Cash from operations of $396M, up 58% from $251M in the prior-year period; free cash flow of $326M, up from $201M.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, total liquidity stood at $2.3B, unrestricted cash of $591M and $1.7B in additional borrowing capacity.
- Led by a improved leverage of 3.5x a year ahead of schedule through net debt reduction by $1.4B, the company reinstated quarterly cash dividend of $0.20/share during the quarter; reported $40M+ in share repurchases.
- The company reaffirmed its outlook for FY22 wherein the 2021 revenue mix is seen consisting of global lottery (69%), global gaming (27%) and digital and betting (4%).
- Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, expected to reach $4.6-$5.0B in 2025 while mid-teens operating income CAGR, reaching 26%-29% margin.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q1 2022 stands at $1.04B (+2.7% Y/Y) and FY22 revenue is seen at $4.21B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Read more in its Q4 Earnings Presentation.
- Recently, the company divested its proximity payment business, it signed a 20-year contract extension with Rhode Island Lottery and 3-year contract extension with Missouri Lottery.