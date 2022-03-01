Despite a loss of more than two-thirds of value over the past 12 months, Oak Street Health (OSH +23.9%) has added more than a fifth of value in morning hours on Tuesday after the healthcare services firm reported better-than-expected revenue for Q4 2021.

While revenue for the quarter and full-year surged ~59% YoY and ~62% YoY to $394.1M and ~$1.4B, the net loss expanded ~56% YoY and ~126% YoY to $141.5M and $414.0M, respectively.

Notably, the corporate SG&A expenses climbed ~13% YoY and ~66% YoY to reach $82.4M and $306.7M for Q4 and full-year 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, the year-end cash level stood at $104.7M, indicating a ~74% decline from the 2020 year-end.

“The quarter caps a year in which we advanced significantly on our journey to transform healthcare for older adults. We opened up 50 centers across 8 new states in 2021,” Chief Executive of Oak Street (NYSE:OSH), Mike Pykosz, remarked.

The company expects to open 40 new primary care centers in 2022 and 30 to 40 new centers in 2023 and 2024. The management targets to reach profitability in 2025 with more than 40% of compounded revenue rate over the next several years, Chief Financial Officer, Tim Cook, noted.

For Q1 2022 and full year 2022, Oak Street (OSH) projects $505.0M – $510M and $2.10B – $2.14, revenue while the consensus for the company indicated ~$507.3M and $2.24B revenue, respectively, before the earnings release.