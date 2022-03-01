The volatile trading on Mullen Automotive (MULN -29.9%) continued with a 30.47% drop on Monday following a big rally yesterday when the company announced an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology. Mullen Automotive management called the development a significant advancement over today's current lithium-Ion batteries.

Volume on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) was over 218M shares after less than two hours of trading on Tuesday. MULN appears to be new playtoy with day traders as indicated by it being the most discussed stock on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours.

Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) have traded in a range of $0.52 to $15.89 over the last 52 weeks.

