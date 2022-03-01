ALYI to accept cryptocurrency for purchase of electric motorcycles taxis

Mar. 01, 2022 11:18 AM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) and Revolt Token Corporation (OTC:RVLT) announced that ALYI will accept RVLT in exchange for the purchase of electric motorcycle taxis in a managed commercial purchase program.
  • RVLT can be purchased in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency and in turn, RVLT can be exchanged for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycle taxis that will be leased to driver/operators generating revenue for the electric motorcycle taxi owner.
  • The company has existing electric motorcycle taxi operations in Nairobi, Kenya and Addis Ababa.
