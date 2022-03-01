First active pure-play U.S. residential real estate ETF hits the market

Armada ETF Advisors has launched the Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS), the market’s first active pure-play U.S. residential real estate ETF. The fund takes positions in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) that generate their revenue from the ownership and/or management of residential properties.

Unlike traditional real estate ETFs that invest in businesses connected with real estate, HAUS provides individuals admittance to REITs, which invest directly in residential real estate assets, including multifamily housing, manufactured housing, single-family rental housing and senior housing.

David Auerbach, Managing Director of Armada ETF Advisors, stated: "With inflation near record highs, a real estate allocation provides diversification to a traditional stock/bond portfolio. Through its underlying REIT investments, HAUS offers investors potential additional income benefits, including quarterly dividend payouts and potential appreciation."

Moreover, Justin Goldberg, CEO of Armada ETF Advisors, added: "While homeownership or the ability to invest in individual properties may be out of reach for many, our goal is to provide access to real estate through the flexible ETF wrapper."

HAUS comes to market with a 0.60% expense ratio and trades on the CBOE exchange.

With the prospect of higher interest rates threatening the market, real estate ETFs such as (NYSEARCA:XLRE), (NYSEARCA:IYR), and (NYSEARCA:VNQ) have made an about-face in the early stages of 2022 reversing course after standout gains in 2021.