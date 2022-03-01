Axsome stock rises 9% as company eyes potential approval/launch of drugs in FY22

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +9.3%) stock rose following its Q4 results.

"2021 was a year of continued progress which has put us in a position to potentially launch two new investigational medicines for patients living with depression and migraine,” said Axsome CEO Herriot Tabuteau. "Specifically, FDA review of our NDA for AXS-05 in depression is progressing, and the April 30 PDUFA date for our NDA for AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine is approaching."

Q4 net loss was -$34M, compared to a net loss of -$29.2M in Q4 2020.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $13.8M in Q4, compared to $17.4M the same period a year ago. The decrease was due to the completion of several clinical trials, which were ongoing in the prior comparable period.

General and administrative were $18.8M, compared to $10.4M in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly due to greater stock compensation expense, along with the build-out of the commercial function.

At Dec. 31, 2021, Axsome had $86.5M in cash, compared to $183.9M at Dec. 31, 2020.

Guidance:

The company believes that its current cash, along with the remaining committed capital from a $300M term loan facility, is sufficient to fund expected operations, based on a current operating plan, which includes costs for the potential commercial launch of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder and AXS-07 in migraine, into 2024.

"In addition, we continue to advance the rest of our industry-leading late-stage CNS pipeline, with an NDA for AXS-14 in fibromyalgia, and topline results from our Phase 3 trials of AXS-12 in narcolepsy and AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation, all anticipated in 2023," added Tabuteau.

The company also expects that its operating expenses will increase Y/Y as it continues to build out the commercial function and further advance its pipeline.

