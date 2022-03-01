RedHill Biopharma COVID treatment reduces severe symptoms in mid-stage trial
Mar. 01, 2022 11:27 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) oral COVID-19 treatment RHB-107 (upamostat) demonstrated a significant reduction in new severe symptoms in non-hospitalized, symptomatic COVID patients in a phase 2 study.
- In the study, no patients on RHB-107 were hospitalized, compared to 15% on placebo.
- Just 2.4% of patients on upamostat developed new severe symptoms, compared to 20% in the placebo arm.
- RHB-107 also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
- Last month, RedHill (RDHL) reported that another oral COVID-19 therapy, opaganib, "significantly reduced" death among hospitalized patients.