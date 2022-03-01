Patterson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 11:27 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.