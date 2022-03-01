Donaldson Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 11:30 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $770.36M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.