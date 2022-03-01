Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) gained 10% after the supermarket chain announced on Thursday that it was reviewing potential strategic alternatives.

"Potential suitors for ACI appear to be in the real of possibility," Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh wrote in a note.

News of strategic alternative review may "largely neutralize" some near term concerns of increased selling pressure from Albertsons original IPO sponsors, which was a "key tenant for Oppenheimer's downgrade of ACI to market perform in October.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman said the announcement of a review of strategic alternatives was a surprise and there may be a connection between ACI's sponsor and the announcement. Gutman has a underweight rating and $26 price target on ACI.

Some potential sources of value for Albertsons include that its core supermarket business may be undervalued, Gutman wrote in a note. In addition, ACI owns ~40% of its real estate portfolio and ACI has $2.7B of cash on its balance sheet.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel wote that ACI Has $13.8B of inside ownership from various “sponsors”, a portion of which may need to be monetized.

"Given the unique magnitude and breadth of “sponsor” ownership, it seems likely that this review may revolve around various monetization alternatives, from the company itself as well as public and strategic investors," Heinbockel wrote. "With strong business momentum and management of the overhang, we stay Buy rated with a $34 PT on a potentially conservative 5.7x EBITDA multiple."

