Splunk Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-152.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $776.38M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 34 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 30 downward.