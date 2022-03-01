Paya Holdings stock sinks 20% on soft guidance for 2022 revenue, EBITDA
Mar. 01, 2022 11:38 AM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock is dropping 20% in midday trading on Tuesday after the payments company issued disappointing guidance as it posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Most of its FY2022 revenue guidance range of $275M-$283M fell below the consensus estimate of $282.9M. For adjusted EBITDA, it expected $72M-$74M, less than the Visible Alpha consensus of $78.9M.
- "We suspect that the weaker than expected adjusted EBITDA guide may have (been) driven by increased SG&A expense from various items, including the recently closed acquisition of VelocIT and the launch of PAYAGov," BTIG analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a note to clients. He rates Paya (PAYA) a Buy.
- He also thinks that the top-line guidance may be due to a higher proportion of Payment Services revenue than estimates accounted for. He explained that Payment Services margins are lower than those in Paya's (PAYA) Integrated Solutions business.
- That also explains the company's lower than expected gross margin guidance of 51.5%-52.0%, short of the 52.7% consensus, Palmer said.
- SA Quant rating is Hold but the average Wall Street rating is a Strong Buy.