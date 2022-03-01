Veeva Systems Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.39M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.