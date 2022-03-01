Crypto exchange FTX to deploy up to $1B from new philanthropic fund
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Monday launched a philanthropic fund with plans to deploy at least $100M in 2022, according to a release. It has capacity to invest up to $1B.
- The so-called FTX Future Fund, which is part of the FTX Foundation and is primarily funded by FTX CEO Sam Brankman-Fried, invests in projects "in order to improve humanity’s long-term prospects," the company highlighted. "We're particularly keen to launch massively scalable projects: projects that could grow to productively spend tens or hundreds of millions of dollars per year."
- Specifically, some of the fund's areas of interest include the safe development of artificial intelligence, reducing biorisk, improving institutions, economic growth and more.
- Sam Brankman-Fried, a 29-year-old billionaire, personally donated $50M last year and plans to donate $500M next year, according to a video interview.
