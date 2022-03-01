Nutanix Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+59.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.75M (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.