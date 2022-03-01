Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+272.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $970.13M (+88.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.