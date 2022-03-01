What's in store for Okta's Q4 Earnings?

Mar. 01, 2022 11:44 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.76M (+53.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.

