What's in store for Okta's Q4 Earnings?
Mar. 01, 2022 11:44 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.76M (+53.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'Okta: Still A Lot Of Demand, But Maybe Not Compelling Enough'
- The stock has Buy rating on the stock by contributor: 'Tech Has Fallen: Okta Is A Buy'
- Comparative price performance on the stock over the past six months:
- VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) showed an EPS beat by $1.53; Cloudflare popped on strong Q4 results; Akamai slipped despite a beat in recent reports