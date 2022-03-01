Quoin stock rises after expanding distribution deal with ER-Kim for QRX003

Mar. 01, 2022 11:49 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Businessman Signing Digital Contract On Tablet Using Stylus Pen

ilkercelik/E+ via Getty Images

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX +0.9%) extended its exclusive distribution agreement with ER-Kim to six additional countries for QRX003, to treat Netherton Syndrome.
  • Under the terms of the revenue sharing agreement, which was initially announced in February, ER-Kim (a partner for biotech companies in Central and Eastern Europe) gained exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.
  • The six countries and are in addition to the 15 countries covered under the initial agreement.
  • "Quoin now has 60 countries under partnership distribution agreements for QRX003, which has the potential to become the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome," said Quoin CEO Michael Myers.
  • Netherton syndrome is a rare hereditary disease characterized by scaling skin, hair anomalies and increased susceptibility to eczema, among other things.
