Acadia Healthcare stock surges 9% on earnings beat, guidance

Mar. 01, 2022 11:54 AM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC +8.9%) are up in late morning trading after reporting Q4 2021 results after the bell Monday that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • The behavioral health company also provided full year revenue guidance of $2.55B-$2.6B.
  • Acadia (ACHC +8.9%) swung to a quarterly net gain of $71.5M compared to a net loss of $782.5M in the year-ago period.
  • Revenue of $593.5M was a 9.6% year-over-year increase.
  • Acadia (ACHC +8.9%) was hurt in Q4 2020 by a loss from discontinued operations.
  • Total expenses in the quarter increased ~7% to $497.4M compared to Q4 2020.
  • The company ended the year with $133.8M in cash.
