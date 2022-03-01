Pure Storage Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $630.93M (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.