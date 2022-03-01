Delta Air Lines, TripAdvisor and Carnival lead big day off losses in travel sector

Travel stocks suffered another day of losses on Tuesday morning as investors weighed the implications of the intensifying conflict in Ukraine amid the attacks by Russia.

Higher energy prices and concerns on summer travel demand in Europe were cited as major factors in the selling pressure.

Notable decliners in the airline sector included Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY -7.5%), SkyWest Holdings (SKYW -6.9%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -6.7%), United Airlines (UAL -7.1%), JetBlue (JBLU -6.3%), American Airlines Group (AAL -6.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -5.4%), Copa Holdings (CPA -5.9%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -5.4%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -5.6%).

In European trading, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) fell 6.44% and easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) is off 8.77%.

Cruise line stocks also added to their weekly decline, with Carnival Corporation (CCL -7.8%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -8.7%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -6.0%) all in reverse again.

Travel service stocks TripAdvisor (TRIP -7.2%), Expedia (EXPE -4.1%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -2.8%) and Travel + Leisure (TNL -4.5%) are all lower as well.

