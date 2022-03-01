Dollar Tree Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 11:55 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.77 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $7.12B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last week, investment firm Broyhill Asset Management issued a fund letter for H2 2021, where it explained its rationale behind investing in DLTR.